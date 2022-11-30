Ukrainian ForMin Kuleba: Allies pledge to support us as long as needed

The allied countries have pledged to support Ukraine "as long as it is needed", says Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, in a message published on Twitter, after the working dinner on Tuesday evening alongside the Foreign Ministers of the NATO member countries.

"At the invitation of Jens Stoltenberg, I met with NATO Foreign Ministers to share with them the needs of Ukraine in this difficult winter. The Allies announced new deliveries and pledged to support us as long as needed. Victory for Ukraine will ensure peace and everyone's security," said the Ukrainian official.

Kuleba also sent messages related to the meetings he had with the Romanian and Polish ministers.

"I met with the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, to thank him for the excellent organization of the NATO ministerial. Our discussions focused on supporting Ukraine and the need to improve connectivity between Romania and Ukraine, to facilitate the movement of people and goods," added the Ukrainian official.

As regards the meeting with Zbigniew Rau, the Polish counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba stated that it was focused on "the next steps to be taken to strengthen Ukraine this winter".

"I am grateful to the people and government of Poland for the decisiveness shown in support of Ukraine and for the considerable military and humanitarian aid provided," added the Ukrainian foreign minister. AGERPRES