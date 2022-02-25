Ukrainians in Tarnova, worried about war, want to offer accommodation to refugees

The Ukrainian community in the Arad commune of Tarnova, which numbers hundreds of families settled in the area for 30 years, is anxiously watching the war in Ukraine and declares solidarity with those who suffer and are forced to leave their birthplaces and houses, offering them accommodation and meals, in case they arrive in Arad.

About 2,000 Ukrainians live in Arad County, with most in them in and around Tarnova commune. Although Ukrainian ethnics here are more than 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, people are frightened and say that their thoughts are with those fleeing the bombing.

The mayor of the commune, Emilia Ignisca told AGERPRES on Friday that the first Ukrainians settled in the area in 1992, and the local community welcomed them and there were never any conflicts or misunderstandings between Romanians and newcomers. In fact, the commune's middle school has special programs with teaching for Ukrainian children in their mother tongue, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The first family that came to our commune settled in Araneag locality. They integrated very well in our community, they are hardworking people, we have very good relations. From the point of view of training, at school we offer optional classes in their mother tongue, we have a trained teacher," said the mayor.

Tarnova Hall does not have a place to house refugees, but the local administration has already learned of the locals' desire to help those fleeing the war and believes that any newcomers would be warmly welcomed, and some could settle in the area, as hundreds of Ukrainians have done in the last three decades.