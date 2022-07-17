Ukrainians left homeless in Irpin, sheltered in railway carriages

Dozens of people from the Ukrainian town of Irpin, located about 25 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, whose homes were destroyed following the attacks of the Russian military in February and in March, were accommodated in several railway carriages provided by the Ukrainian Railways, as part of a project titled "The Iron City".

The wagons are connected to the entire utility network, and representatives of the Ukrainian railway company provide even bed linen for people left homeless."Until October 1, these five wagons will house the people who are here. At the moment, we have StarLink internet, water, air conditioning in the wagons, and the Ukrainian railways have supplied people even with bed linen. We also have lavatories in the wagons. We also have a communal bathroom, washing machines," said Irina, a representative of the state railway company.63 people are accommodated in four train carriages, of whom 11 are children. The fifth car is a restaurant, where the beneficiaries of the program receive three meals a day from the Red Cross.The temporary shelter in the Ukrainian train carriages at Irpin is the only one of its kind in the whole country.At the same time, the Government of Poland financed the construction of a temporary modular town in the Makariv locality, also in the Kyiv region. As many as 88 modular homes have been set up here, which can accommodate more than 350 people whose homes have been destroyed by the Russian army.