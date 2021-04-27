ULBS vice-protector - first Romanian university professor leading most important european forum of doctoral studies

The vice-rector of the "Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu, Andrei Terian, has been elected member of the Steering Committee of the Council for Doctoral Education within the Association of European Universities (EUA-CDE), being the first Romanian who becomes a member of this forum, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, in 2020, Andrei Terian obtained financing of 1.45 million euros to make a history of Romanian literature in English.

"The Association of European Universities (EUA) represents more than 800 higher education institutions in 48 European countries, making it the most important professional organization of its kind. EUA's quality standards are recognized worldwide and the organization evaluates the degree to which they are achieved by a particular university based on the requests it receives in this respect and offers suggestions for improving the quality of the institution in question. In 2013, ULBS was also the subject of an evaluation visit by the EUA. The Council for Doctoral Education (CDE) is the component representing the vision and policies of the EUA regarding doctoral education in Europe (...) EUA-CDE is chaired by a Steering Committee (CD) composed of 10 members, in which, thanks to the ULBS, Romania has a representative for the first time. The term of the members of the Steering Committee is for 3 years, with the possibility of renewal," reads the press release.On the occasion of his validation as a member of the Steering Committee, University Professor Andrei Terian specified that the priorities of his term will be to reduce disparities between various European countries in doctoral education, guarantee the autonomy of doctoral students as young researchers, clearer institutionalization of postdoctoral work and promotion of the values and image of the ULBS internationally.