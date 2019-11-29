 
     
Unemployment in Romania, down to 4% in October

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Seasonally adjusted unemployment in Romania fell to 4% in October 2019, from 4.1% in the previous month, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday. 

Male unemployment was one percentage point higher than female unemployment, reaching 4.4%. Female unemployment was 3.4%. 

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for October 2019 was 365,000, down both on a monthly basis (370,000 people) and y-o-y (373,000 people). 

Adult unemployment (25-74 years) was estimated at 3% in October (3.5% for men, and 2.4% for women). 

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 made up 70.5% of the total number of the unemployed estimated for October 2019.

