Unemployment rate drops slightly to 2.68 pct at the end of January

The unemployment rate recorded at the national level was of 2.68% at the end of January of this year, lower by 0.01 percentage points than the previous month and by 0.66 lower than in January of 2021, Agerpres reports.

According to a release of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), the total number of unemployed persons at the end of January 2022, was of 234,072 persons, by 685 fewer than the number recorded at the end of the previous month.Of the total of unemployed persons registered, 57,422 are unemployed and receiving unemployment indemnity, while 176,650 are unemployed and do not receive indemnity. The number of unemployed receiving indemnity has decreased by 2,229 persons, while the number off indemnity rose by 1,544 persons over the previous month.Most unemployed persons were aged between 40 and 49 (60,955), followed by those aged 50 to 55 (48,627), at the opposite end being persons aged 25 to 29 (13,134).The unemployed without studies and those with primary-level education hold a significant share in the total number of unemployed persons in ANOFM registers (29,07%). Those with secondary education represent 30.88% of the total number of registered unemployed persons, and those with university studies 4.99%.