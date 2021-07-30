 
     
UNESCO awards heritage status to Roman imperial border on the Danube

The classical Roman Empire's border along the Danube gained World Heritage Site status from UNESCO, the UN's cultural body, at a meeting in the Chinese city of Fuzhou on Friday, according to the DPA news agency.

Maria Boehmer, head of the German UNESCO committee, said she was pleased by the award. "The Danube was not only a natural border for the Romans, but also a major link for goods, and especially ideas," she said

The decision on the Danube Limes was delayed after Hungary withdrew from a joint application for heritage status made by Germany, Austria and Slovakia ahead of a decision expected on Monday. The UNESCO committee then appointed a working group to look into the matter, Agerpres informs.

Over its full extent, the Limes run from Britain, through Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East to North Africa.

The aim is for the entire 6,000 kilometres to receive World Heritage status.

The latest award does not take in the entire Danube Limes, as it continues to the east through Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania, where applications for heritage status are pending.

On Tuesday, UNESCO awarded the status to the Lower Germanic Limes running from the North Sea through the Netherlands and Germany.

The British sections along Hadrian's Wall and the Antonine Wall received heritage status in 1987 and 2008 respectively, and the Upper Germanic-Rhaetian Limes in 2005.

