UNICEF to provide assistance to the Ombudsperson

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will provide assistance to the Ombudsperson (AP) based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed for 2020-2022 period between the AP and UNICEF Representation in Romania.

Moreover, the new Board of Children in Romania (a group made up of children of various ages), representatives of the AP and the Child Ombudsperson met on Tuesday for a first consultation, during which they discussed about children's priorities and the Child Ombudsperson's role."The Memorandum is one of cooperation with UNICEF, which provides its assistance in the following years. The Child Ombudsperson (...) has one and a half years [since establishment] (...), however it is still in the beginning of the road and then we can take advantage of the experience which UNICEF has not only in Romania, but especially at world level. You know, many times we need to see how things have been approached, solved in other countries and UNICEF will help us including through this perspective, in addition in everything meaning preparation, training of working staff, thus it is a general memorandum under which we, too, in our turn, will offer our experience, our expertise to UNICEF and we will be able to ask for assistance whenever it is needed," Ombudsperson Renate Weber said after the signing of the Memorandum.Deputy Representative UNICEF in Romania Gabriel Vockel believes that the signing of the Memorandum will strengthen the observance of children's rights.