The Union of Students of Romania, together with the League of Romanian Students Abroad, announce the launching of the "Critical Mass" project, dedicated to stakeholders at the national level, European agencies, civil society and the private sector, meant to combat disinformation, which proposes approaching the most "fragile and relevant" areas of Romanian society.

According to a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, the project will lead to the formation of an academic reaction and rapid response group which will combat disinformation and will treat the most fragile and relevant areas of Romanian society, providing constantly a flow of concrete and correct information to the general public, as well as reaction documents, advice and proposals to the governmental sphere and support in documentation to students, Agerpres.ro informs.

Following this analysis, a detailed debate will be organized, with a resolution-type document to be elaborated which will be sent to national stakeholders, European agencies and the civil society.

The Union of Students of Romania (USR) is the largest students' federation in Romania, composed of 97 organizations active in 13 university centers. The statutory purpose of the federation is to represent, promote and defend the rights of students, in relation to the relevant actors at the national level, especially the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Parliament, Government, Romanian presidency, as well as local authorities and universities.