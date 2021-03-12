The leader of the Free Navigators' Trade Union (SLN), Adrian Mihalcioiu, on Friday evening said that the "Davide B" ship was attacked by nine armed pirates in the Guinea Gulf area, capturing 15 of the 21 crew members on board, and that it is not yet confirmed whether the crew consists of Ukrainian, Romanian and Filipino sailors.

According to Mihalcioiu, the information provided by De Poli Shipmanagement shows that the "Davide B" ship, sailing under the Malta flag, with 21 sailors on board, was attacked on March 11 by nine armed pirates, 210 nautical miles from Cotounu - Benin, in the Guinea Gulf area.

The pirates were able to capture 15 navigators, and six managed to lock themselves in the ship's citadel."So far there are no clear indications on the composition of the crew. It was assumed that the crew consisted of Ukrainians, Romanians and Filipinos, but this information is not yet confirmed. When we have a confirmation of the composition of the crew we will return," it is shown in a press release sent by the SLN management.