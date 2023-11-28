Uniqa companies report nine-month gross written premiums of 90.3 ml euros

Uniqa Romanian subsidiaries Uniqa Asigurari and Uniqa Asigurari de Viata posted for the first nine months of this year total gross written premiums of 90.3 million euros, up 9 percent year-over-year, the company announced on Tuesday.

The nine-month pre-tax statutory profit recorded by both Uniqa companies is 6 million euros.

As of the end of Q3 2023, Uniqa had by over 10 percent more customers compared to the year-ago period. Home insurance customers were the steepest growing category, advancing 20 percent from the end of September 2022, the release states.

In the non-auto insurance segment, Uniqa recorded a sales volume of 44 million euros, up 20 percent compared to the figure reported at the end of Q3 2022.

Uniqa's optional home insurance portfolio continued to develop, with nine-month sales on this segment standing 24 percent above the amount reported for the same interval last year.

Travel insurance policies too followed an upward trend, with sales in this segment as of the end of Q3 2023 topping by 20 percent the amount reported for the similar period in 2022, the release states.

Uniqua's gross written premiums from life insurance sales over January - September 2023 stood at 26.2 million euros, up 14 percent compared to the figure recorded at the end of Q3 2022. This advance was mainly due to sales of traditional life insurance policies and those related to credit products, the statement states.

Uniqa Insurance Group has been operating on the Romanian market since 2008, offering all forms of property, liability and personal insurance services.