United Right Alliance to file joint candidates for local elections

The national leaders of the United Right Alliance told a joint news conference on Wednesday that political negotiations for the local elections had been completed and that most of the joint candidates had been established.

"The negotiations inside the United Right Alliance have been completed and Romanians will find us on the ballot papers for the local elections, in addition to the election to the European Parliament. We have a joint ticket. Of course, incumbent mayors, but also very good candidates for mayors or county councillors who will defeat the evil Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) alliance. (...) We had discussions and negotiations, we tried to identify everywhere the best candidates. We will have joint tickets. The principles from which we started are to offer the best solutions in each county, in each area," Catalin Drula told a news conference at the Save Romania Union (USR) main offices.

He announced some of the alliance's candidates: Pitesti City Hall - Ionut Mosteanu (USR), Chairman of the Arges County Council - Emanuel Soare (Right Force), Suceava City Hall - Marian Andronache (People' s Movement Party (PMP)), Chairman of the Suceava County Council - Emanuel Ungureanu (USR).

Drula added that discussions were also held to establish lists of local or general councillors.

PMP chairman Eugen Tomac said negotiations between the three parties were complex and that on June 9 there will be a "battle" for 40,000 positions of local councillors, 41 positions of county council chairs, 1,338 county councillors and over 3,180 mayors. He expressed his belief that the "best" decisions had been made.

Regarding the establishment of the alliance's candidate for the presidency of the Timis County Council, the national leader of the Right Force party, Ludovic Orban, said that will be established "at the local level, in the alliance."