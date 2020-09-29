University of Bucharest announces launch of Open Lab within CIVIS, financing of social responsibility projects

The University of Bucharest (UB) announced on Tuesday the launch of an Open Lab aimed at settling and accelerating collaboration between the academic community of the higher education institution and the interested parties of the Romanian society for the development of local, regional or national communities.

"Conceived as a space for collaboration and aggregation of research and education with civic involvement, the UB-CIVIS Open Lab was inaugurated at an online event held on Monday, with the participation of Professor Marian Preda, rector of the University of Bucharest, and prorectors Sorin Costreie and Magdalena Iordache Platis, as well as Jose Luis Bau, from the Autonomous University of Madrid, the coordinator of the efforts to create Open Labs at CIVIS level," a UB statement said.

At the same time, the representatives of the University of Bucharest announced the launch, in the upcoming period, of a competition for projects in five essential areas: Digital and technological transformation; Cities, territories, mobility; Health; Society, culture, heritage; Climate, environment, energy.

"Following the competition, which can be attended by representatives of private, public and non-governmental institutions, in partnership with the University of Bucharest, will be selected the most viable projects, which, through the involvement of educational, knowledge and research resources, will contribute to the identification of creative and innovative responses and solutions to the needs and challenges that society faces. The University of Bucharest allocates, through the CIVIS project, the sum of 10,000 euros for the financing of these social responsibility projects," the UB states.

The University of Bucharest is currently part of the CIVIS European alliance, alongside other seven European universities.