Unstable weather expected in six counties through Thursday morning; rain showers through Friday

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Yellow warning for unstable weather valid through Thursday morning in six western counties, agerpres reports.

According to meteorologists, May 12, 16:00hrs - May 13, 10:00hrs, in Banat, Crisana, as well as the southwest of Oltenia, there will be spells unstable weather in the form thunderstorms, hail and torrential rain showers. Precipitation should exceed 25 - 30 l/sq.m.

The counties under the Code Yellow warning are: Bihor, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj.Also, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday at 21:00hrs, there will be an unstable weather warning valid in most of Romania's regions. Thus, first in the southwestern and western parts of the country, then in the other regions, there will be torrential showers, thunderstorms, short spells of wind gust and hail.Precipitation is expected to exceed 15 - 20 l /sq.m. up to 25 - 30 l/ sq.m sparsely.