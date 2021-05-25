Unstable weather in 29 counties throughout Wednesday; rain and wind elsewhere in Romania

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for unstable weather valid until Wednesday in 29 counties, as well as a bad weather warning that will expire on Thursday evening.

According to meteorologists, between May 25, 15:00hrs - May 26, 11:00hrs under Code Yellow in Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania, northern Moldavia, as well as in western and northern Oltenia, spells of unstable weather will include thunderstorms, storms, hail and torrential showers. Precipitation will exceed 25-30 l/sq.m.

Wind will pick up speed in the mountains, especially at high elevations in Southern Carpathians, with gusts that will exceed 80-90 km/h.The counties under the Yellow Code warnings are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Iasi, Mehedinti, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timis, Valcea and Vrancea.Between May 25, 15:00hrs and May 27, 20:00hrs, the unstable weather will start in the western and northwestern parts of the country, while in the evening and at night it will reach the southwest, central and northeast parts, then mainly the south, centre and east.Torrential downpours, frequent lightning, hail and short-term wind gusts are expected.Precipitation will exceed 15 - 20 l/sq.m up to 30- 35 l/sq.m sparsely.Weather will remain generally unstable in the second half of this week as well.