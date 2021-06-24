Unstable weather in Romania's mountains, Dobrogea, Moldavia, Muntenia; lingering heat in west

Romania's National Weather Administration (ANM) updated its weather warning on Thursday, issuing a Code Yellow warning of unstable weather during the day in mountainous areas, in Dobrogea, Moldavia and Muntenia, keeping in place a Code Red heat warning for the western parts of the country, Code Orange for Oltenia and most of Transylvania and the Code Yellow for the rest of the country.

According to meteorologists, on Thursday, between 12:00hrs and 23:00hrs, EEST, in mountain areas, Dobrogea, Moldavia and Muntenia there will be spells of unstable weather as rain showers of a torrential nature, frequent thunderstorms, storms and hail. In short spells rain water will exceed 25-40 l/sq.m.

The same is expected in the western and central regions as well in the evening.ANM is keeping in place its Code Red Heat warning for the counties of Caras-Severin, Timis, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj and Maramures, where, on Thursday and Friday (June 24 and 25), extreme highs will be recorded comparable to the absolute records of this time of the year. Temperatures are thus forecast to vary between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius, and between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius in the northwest. At night, temperatures will not fall below 20-24 degrees Celsius, agerpres report.Also, on Thursday and Friday there will be a Code Orange of heat and thermal discomfort in Oltenia and in most of Transylvania. Thus, in the southwest and centre of the country, the heat wave will intensify, there will be heat and severe thermal discomfort. Highs will frequently be between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius in Oltenia and between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius in most of Transylvania. Night values will generally not fall below 20-22 degrees Celsius.The counties under the Orange Code are: Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Mures, Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara, Gorj, Valcea, Olt, Dolj, and Mehedinti.The remaining part of Romania, Bucharest City included, will be under a Code Yellow of heat and severe thermal discomfort with the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80. In Muntenia, Dobrogea, Moldavia and eastern Transylvania, highs will generally be between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, with lows not expected to fall below 20 degrees Celsius.Unstable weather will expand to cover most of the regions from Friday evening.