Unstable weather to grip northern Oltenia and Muntenia, Southern and Curvature Carpathians

Several counties in the north of Oltenia and Muntenia, as well as areas in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians are under a Code Orange advisory for increased atmospheric instability throughout Thursday, the National Meteorological Administration announced.

In the interval 3:00 - 22:00 there will be periods of torrential downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail. In short periods of time or through accumulation, rainfall is expected to exceed 40-60 litres per sqm in spots.

Also, the weather forecasters have issued a Code Yellow advisory for excessive heat and uncomfortable humidity levels effective on Thursday and Friday for the country west, northwest and central and southern spots, where the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, and temperature highs will be between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the country south, center and east will experience high thermal discomfort, with locally hot weather, but from the second part of the day the atmospheric instability will increase beginning with the west and northwest and will gradually engulf the rest of the territory. AGERPRES