UPC Romania to become Vodafone Romania effective March 31

Vodafone Romania will become UPC Romania's provider of fixed telecommunication services starting March 31, 2020 following the merger of the two companies, the telecom operator announced on Monday.

"Vodafone Romania and UPC Romania have started the merger project, with March 31, 2020 being the effective date of the merger. This represents a stage of the integration process begun in 2019, immediately after the approval by the European Commission of UPC's takeover. As a result of the merger, UPC Romania will cease to exist as a legal entity, being absorbed by Vodafone Romania. In the next period Vodafone Romania will run an extensive information campaign through all channels: information letters accompanying customer bills, IVR, SMS, email, dedicated online pages, to notify UPC Romania customers that Vodafone Romania SA will become their provider of fixed telecommunication services starting March 31, 2020, (...) as well as of all the relevant changes resulting from this move," the cited source said.

Vodafone Romania, a division of Vodafone Group Plc., posted revenues by 2 percent higher as of December 31, 2019 compared to the end of 2018, while the number of customers reached 11 million, up 11.11 percent compared to the end of 2018.

Vodafone completed the acquisition of UPC Romania on July 31, 2019. AGERPRES