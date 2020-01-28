 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

UPDATE Chamber passes bill repealing special state pensions

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Camera Deputaților plen Parlament

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill repealing special state pensions, 247 to nil and 21 abstentions.

The bill provides for the repeal of special state pensions, with the exception of the pensions for the military and police.

The MPs rejected amendments tabled in the Committee on Labor, at the proposal of Social Democratic Party (PSD) lawmaker Adrian Solomon, those meant to repeal public annuities for artists and athletes.

Other rejected amendments would have abolished pension supplements for self-employed Romanian performing artists, as well as supplements for state pensioners who are members of creators' associations legally established and recognised as legal persons of public utility, and merit allowance.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making chamber in this case.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.