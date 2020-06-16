UPDATE Gov't to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert

The government is about to approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting.

According to Orban, the National Committee on Emergency Situations approved the following decision unanimously:* Article 1 - The state of alert is hereby proposed to be extended nationwide for a period of 30 days, from June 17, 2020;* Article 2 - All measures for the prevention and control of infections caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus necessary to be adopted from 17 June 2020, in the current epidemiological context, are set out in the annex that is part of the decision;* Article 3 - The decision shall be communicated to all components of the national emergency situations system for implementation by order and administrative acts of their managers.Orban added that CNSU also decided to allow church services to be held indoors as well.