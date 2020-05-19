UPDATE Iohannis warns of more outbreaks if pandemic rules constantly violated

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that if the rules imposed to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic are "constantly" violated, there will be new outbreaks and a wave of getting sick, asking local authorities to play a "firmer" part in the communities they manage.

"The virus is still among us. The more we realise that it is everyone's responsibility to follow a few simple rules of prevention, the greater our chances of everyone controlling and ultimately stopping the epidemic. Otherwise, there is really a risk of facing a major explosion in infections. In fact, at this point I have to tell you that if the rules are constantly broken, we are definitely heading for a scenario where we will have new outbreaks and a new wave of getting sick. I am urging the local authorities to take on, with the state of alert now in place, a stronger part, a proactive part in managing the situation in the communities under their administration," Iohannis told a media briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He pointed out that in the few days since the alert was established, many Romanians have complied with the rules, and public entities and private companies "have prepared very well" for re-opening business, while taking all the necessary measures to protect people's health."Unfortunately, there have been examples these days of behavior running fully contrary to the health rules that we all must follow. Some have completely misunderstood that the state of alert means the total relaxation of measures. In doing so, they have put both them and others in danger," added Iohannis.He said that so far the epidemic had been stopped, and the measures taken during the state of emergency had proved its effectiveness."It's been a very difficult two months for everyone; it would be dramatic to compromise them right now, when we have managed to take an important step to slowly resume a way of life closer to the one we were used to. I think that no one wants us to return to the state of emergency, but we will be forced to make that decision again in the event that the pace of infection and pressure on hospitals will increase significantly," Iohannis said.He also criticised the fact that "all sorts of irresponsible people spread, some out of recklessness, others out of bad will, misinformation and propagate all sorts of conspiracy theories in order to cultivate distrust among the citizens.""Such approaches, which call into question the severity of the virus, are harmful because they mystify the evidence, erode the authority of the state and can affect solidarity and social responsibility, which are fundamental for us to be able to overcome this difficult period," Iohannis said.He also called for unity."When we were united in a national effort, we all - responsible citizens, specialists and governors - managed to save lives and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Let's not waste, dear Romanians, everything we gained in those two months of great sacrifices!"