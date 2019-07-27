UPDATE PM Dancila: I decided to set up working group to shorten reaction time in crisis situations

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday announced she decided to set up an inter-institutional working group to come up with a plan of urgent measures to shorten the reaction time in crisis situations, after what happened in Caracal.

"These days, a young soul who could have been saved left this world. We are all angry and full of grief, sadness and frustration over what happened. I have taken several necessary decisions as a Prime Minister, but we need more," said the PM, in a press statement held at the Victoria Palace.She also mentioned she canceled all her visits and events on Saturday and that she will immediately meet, upon her arrival in Bucharest, the Minister of Interior, who kept her informed about all the measures that ave been taken so far in the Caracal murder case and the action plan for the following days.I asked Minister Moga to go back to Caracal to continue to coordinate this investigation. I also called an emergency meeting today at the Victoria Palace with the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, the head of STS (Special Telecommunications Service), Sorinel Vasilca, and also with the Minister of Communications, Alexandru Petrescu. I decided to set up an inter-institutional working group to come up with a plan of urgent measures to shorten the reaction time in crisis situations at the entire state apparatus level, working group to be led by Raed Arafat," said Viorica Dancila.The head of the Executive also added she will also propose the creation of an working group at the Tuesday meeting of the CSAT (Supreme Council for Country Defence), in her capacity as Vice President of this body."I discussed this with Mr Arafat and we want within maximum 15 days to have an analysis and a plan of action. I already dismissed the head of the Romanian Police, quaestor Ioan Buda, the Deputy Chief-Inspector of the Olt County Police Inspectorate and the Olt Subprefect. I also called the Olt Prefect from his holiday to dismiss him. There will also be dismissed all those involved in this process and who managed things so disastrously, and not just the leadership. We are already doing what depends on the Government, without discussions or delays. But it is our duty, of all us who are in charge, to take measures and decisions to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again," said Dancila.She also asked for a very detailed report to be presented at the Tuesday meeting of the CSAT, of the manner in which the authorities reacted in the Caracal murder case."I asked for a very detailed report, minute by minute, since the moment the emergency call was made on Thursday evening, at 11.05 pm, which report should include, minute by minute, all the decisions made by everyone involved, depending on their responsibilities. I am also expecting that all institutions and entities involved in this process: President Klaus Iohannis, STS, the general prosecutor, to do the same" said Dancila.