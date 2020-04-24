UPDATE PM Orban says no easing up despite positive COVID-19 developments

The developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania in the last days is one that gives us "positive signals" in order to cut on the restrictive measures after May 15, but this does not mean that "we have to quit behaving responsibly," said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"The developments of the last days give us positive signals, which of course does not mean that we have to relax. We have increased the testing capacity; in the last 24-hour intervals tests were performed on over 7,000 people/day, the number of people positively diagnosed is less than 400. Even today, I think it is the first day that the number of people cured has exceeded the number of people infected, which of course does not mean that we have to quit behaving responsibly; we must continue to follow the recommendations and the established rules, and, for the most part, the subsequent developments will depend on the responsibility of each citizen," Orban told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Friday when asked if we are at the stage where we can really relax from the May 15.The PM specified there will be a "gradual" easing up of the containment measures, starting with May 15."We have been analyzing each containment measures, we have made an inventory of each containment measure and we are basically analyzing how can we eliminate each such restrictive measure in terms of the epidemiological risk and, also, we are analyzing what will be the economic effects of or other nature. (...) We haven't finalized this analysis yet," said Orban.The head of the Executive underscored that he didn't want the Police and Gendarmerie to fine anyone, when asked who will ensure the compliance with the measures that will be maintained after May 15 also in relation to the fact that masks will become compulsive to wear in enclosed spaces after this date."I wish that all Romanian citizens observe the rules that we establish voluntarily. The fact that the masks will be compulsory to wear in enclosed spaces is the result of an analysis on the spreading of the virus conducted by specialists, epidemiologists, infectionists and it's an analysis that refers, I repeat this, to the manner in which this virus spreads. (...) In what concerns freedom of movement, it's clear that there won't be any restriction from now on in respect to the freedom of movement, meaning that we will be able to go out without any statements on one's own responsibility needed and for other reason than strictly those allowed until May 15," explained Ludovic Orban.He specified the analysis was carried out in view of opening the school year."Regarding the schools, we haven't decided yet, we are analyzing everything in detail, all the risks that could appear related to the pupils and students going back to school. When we make the decision we will announce it but, obviously, pupils and students will be in enclosed spaces at school, they will have to wear masks," said Orban.According to the PM, there will be rules established regarding the lifting of the restrictions: "For instance, at the workplace, where there are offices or in any other situation, the National Institute for Public Health, together with the Labour Inspectorate, they will establish a set of recommendations for the employees regarding the organisation at the workplace in such enclosed spaces. Moreover, there will also be rules established for the public transportation means that we are going to make public and that both the transport companies and the citizens will have to learn to respect and this will happen for each measure related to the lifting of the restrictions."He said the authorities will try to announce the respective measures by at least one week in advance. "And also we will communicate the recommendations that we are making and the rules to be established after the decisions to eliminate restrictions," added the PM.