UPDATE President Iohannis inviting parliamentary parties to first round of talks tomorrow at 11:00hrs

President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will ask parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations on Friday, adding that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday.

"I will ask the parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations tomorrow, starting at 11:00hrs, because we urgently need a government. I will listen to the options of the parties and I will propose a very clear solution for a government to provide responsible and effective governance until the next parliamentary election, regardless of when these will take place," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He added that an early election is the best solution."It can only be done if there is a consensus of the parliamentary parties. During the consultations, the extent to which such a consensus exists will count, as well as what the best option is for Romania's smooth running in the period immediately ahead," added Iohannis.He said there are issues that need urgent resolution, such as next year's national budget."Romania needs a fair budget for next year. We also need to make a European Commissioner nomination in a timely manner that respects the standards of professionalism and credibility required by our partners in the European Union. We are close to the presidential election and we have the responsibility to ensure their proper conduct and organisation under the best circumstances, including for the Romanians abroad. There are problems that cannot be delayed. I will make a decision that complies with the Constitution so that Romania's stability may be secured no matter the final option," said Iohannis.