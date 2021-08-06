UPT joins UNeECC

The Timisoara Polytechnic University (UPT), a supporter of the project "Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture," has become a member of the University Network of the European Capitals of Culture (UNeECC) established in 2006 in Pecs, Hungary.

UPT is thus involved in supporting the project "TM2023 - European Capital of Culture," mediating new collaborations, as the general aim of UNeECC is to ensure the recognition of the role and contribution of universities to the success of the cities conferred the title "European Capital of Culture," to provide the member universities with a possibility of a continuous and full participation in the European Capitals of Culture movement enhanced by "Universities of the Year," and to foster inter-university cooperation to develop and reshape the universities regional position to create new activities for city and university collaboration.

"Winning UNeECC membership is in agreement with the development strategy of the University Timisoara Alliance (ATU) that I took up when taking over as ATU chairmanship," UPT Rector Florin Dragan is quoted as saying in a UPT press statement, Agerpres informs.

The creation of UNeECC originates from the idea that it would be useful for Universities and establishments of Higher Education based in European Capitals of Culture to use this well-known and prestigious European institution to stimulate new forms of academic institutional collaboration.

"I understand that the Polytechnic University of Timisoara clearly intends to contribute to the cultural events of 2023 and, as such, take up clear responsibility for the sustainable development of the region," UNeECC Chair and President of the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium) Flora Carrijn is quoted as saying in the same statement.