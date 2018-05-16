US Ambassador Klemm says BSDA is Romania's solely exhibition certified by US Department of Commerce

Ambassador of the US to Romania Hans Klemm delivered a message on Wednesday at the opening of the BLACK SEA DEFENCE & AEROSPACE 2018 (BSDA 2018), mentioning that is is the only international exhibition certified by the US Department of Commerce, an aspect which shows the quality of the attendees and participating companies.

The Ambassador, who participated in the official opening of the 7th edition of the international exhibition of aerospace, defence, national security and private security - BSDA 2018, taking place at Romexpo Complex in Bucharest, stated that it is the only international exhibition in Romania which is certified by the Department of Commerce of the US, thus acknowledging the quality of the attendees and present companies, but also the enthusiasm brought by the participants to this exhibition and conference.Furthermore, the US ambassador also mentioned that more than 50 US companies are attending the BSDA 2018.He asked those present to use this opportunity to learn about the products, services and capabilities that the US companies are offering.Numerous Romanian and foreign officials participated in the opening ceremony of the BSDA 2018, including National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor and State Counselor of the Presidential Administration Constantin Ionescu.After the official opening of the BSDA 2018, US Ambassador Klemm and Defence Minister Fifor toured the exhibition stands and talked with representatives of the participating companies. Furthermore, the two officials witnessed demonstration flights and counter-terrorism drills that were conducted on the plateau of the Romexpo Complex.The BSDA 2018, which takes place between 16-18 May, brings together over 270 exhibitors from 25 countries, prestigious companies from the country and abroad, to showcase the latest developments in military equipment and capabilities, as well as the latest trends and technical solutions obtained in the scientific research in the field of security and defence, according to the National Defence Ministry (MApN) release.