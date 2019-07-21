US Ambassador Klemm says there is a great need for infrastructure in Romania, still difficult to get to Transylvania

There is a great need for infrastructure in Romania and it is still difficult to get to Transylvania, US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm stated on the occasion of participating in a debate organised by the Histories and Film Festival in Rasnov (FFIR).

He said he was amazed of how full of life Brasov is, taking into account that it doesn't benefit a motorway and the railway system could be improved. The Ambassador said that when returning to Rasnov for the last four years, he noticed that this city transformed from a sleepy city into a lively one.It is still hard to get not only to Brasov, Rasnov, but to Transylvania in general. There is a great need for infrastructure in Romania, the Ambassador stated. Hans Klemm added that without road connections, without a motorway and with a railway system that can be improved he was amazed of how busy Brasov is.Ambassador Hans Klemm participated on Saturday, for the 4th time, in the Histories and Film Festival in Rasnov, with the first time attending the event in the 2016, when he presented the "Selma" film, about Martin Luther King's story and his fight for the African-American rights. The Ambassador mentioned that he was impressed with the quality of the movies presented and the debates organised within the event in the past four years. This year, the US Ambassador participated in the debate called "50 years from landing - Technology, Politics, Propaganda."Israeli Ambassador David Saranga who attended the FFIR for the first time, also a guest of the "50 years from landing - Technology, Politics, Propaganda" debate told AGERPRES that by participating in this event he wanted to interact with the young generation.According to Israel's Ambassador, Brasov is one of the most beautiful cities of Romania, which he visits whenever he has the opportunity.Ambassador Saranga mentioned that Israeli tourists are the second largest group in Romania after the German tourists. He said that many come to Bucharest, but one of the destinations they select is Brasov. It gives them the image of Europe - they come from the Middle East - it gives them the opportunity to see Transylvania, it is relatively close to Bucharest, offers beautiful landscapes, hotels and pleasant restaurants. You can hear Hebrew everywhere on the streets, the Israeli diplomat mentioned.