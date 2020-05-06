US Ambassador welcomes ECHR decision in Kovesi case: Alarm signal against political intervention in justice

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, welcomes the ECHR decision in the case of Laura-Codruta Kovesi and considers that this decision is a "warning signal against political intervention in justice in order to elude criminal investigation."

The European Court of Human Rights issued a decision today [ed.n.- on Tuesday] that reiterates the special importance of the rule of law in a democracy. Without the possibility of appealing to a free and independent judiciary, there is no freedom or democratic process. The court ruled today that Laura-Codruta Kovesi was unjustly removed from the DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate] leadership. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the decision. We agree with President Iohannis that Ms Kovesi's fundamental rights have been violated and that free access to justice and freedom of expression are essential values in a democratic society. This decision is an alarm signal against the intervention of politics in justice in order to elude criminal investigation, affirms the American ambassador in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday evening.

He stressed that the United States will always support democratic principles, fundamental rights and the rule of law.

Winner of the title of Brave Woman of the Year 2014 awarded by the US Embassy, and now European Chief Prosecutor, Ms. Kovesi illustrates the values of courage, justice and honor. Today we congratulate her again. The United States will continue to support the independence of judges and prosecutors in the fight against corruption using all available means, adds Adrian Zuckerman.

Laura-Codruta Kovesi won on Tuesday at the European Court of Human Rights the process by which she challenged the decision revoking her from the position of chief prosecutor of DNA, according to a press release of the institution based in Strasbourg.

According to the ECHR, Romania violated the rights of the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate by removing her from office before the end of her term.