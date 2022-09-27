US Undersecretary of State Fernandez to attend ITU conference in Romania

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez will be in Bucharest, from Tuesday to Thursday, as part of an official delegation of the United States of America at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, according to the US Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The conference will bring together member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to chart the course of the ITU in the coming years and hold elections for leadership positions. The US strongly supports the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin for ITU secretary general.

The US delegation is led by ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles and includes Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nate Fick, as well as other representatives of the private sector.

During his visit, Fernandez will also meet important Romanian leaders to discuss common regional objectives and deepen the partnership and co-operation between the two countries on a number of subjects including energy, food security, health and supply chains and a vibrant digital economy that allows all our citizens to benefit from the prospects offered by 5G and next-generation wireless networks.