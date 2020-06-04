USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together

The Save Romania Union USR) on Thursday said that it is vital for Romanians and Hungarians to focus on today's and tomorrow's challenges, to continue to respect each other and to build a common future for them in the European Union, according to the "Unity in Diversity" principle.

"100 years after Trianon, we must focus on our future together. We are not interested in political calculations built around an event with different meanings for the majority and the minority. Any attempt to keep alive the memory of the event that we mark today for purposes contrary to the values the Romanian and Hungarian states have chosen to embrace by joining the European Union would artificially fuel ethnic tensions," said the USR in a press release.USR also mentioned that it will continue to find concrete solutions that will contribute to the cultivation of the identity of all ethnic, social and cultural categories in order to promote socio-cultural diversity."For us, the priority goal in this matter is to ask common questions about the present and the future, to find common visions on issues of concern to the Hungarian minority and all citizens of Romania. The role of the political factor is not always to analyze historical interdependencies. From a human point of view, we understand that what was the culmination of the Great Union for Romanians has brought a sense of loss, of rupture, for the Hungarian community. For us, Romanians and Hungarians alike, what is important is to respect each other and to build our common future, in the European Union, in full accordance with the founding principle of the European edifice, which is "Unity in diversity"," said the same release.In the same message, the Save Romania Union emphasizes that it opposes "any attempt to reinterpret European values and to use of EU mechanisms" for purposes other than those of building a closer unity between communities. According to the same source, "it is not the creation of artificial barriers between communities that is the solution, but, on the contrary," a close relationship and a continuous dialogue."The main responsibility for preserving the ethnic identity of all Romanian inhabitants lies with the Romanian state. Hungary can support the Hungarian community in Romania in preserving the ethnic identity based on agreements with the Romanian state. We encourage the two states to work for the benefit of the Romanian and Hungarian communities. The Romanian and Hungarian governments are essential for the two countries to be able to prosper in a climate of democracy and good understanding," stated USR.