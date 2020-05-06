USR asks PSD and PNL to endorse taxation of special pensions

The Save Romania Union (USR) is asking the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) to endorse the USR draft on taxing the special pensions exceeding a certain level, accusing at the same time the 'big political parties' of playing 'double games'.

"The decisive day for the elimination of special pensions. For procedural reasons, CCR declared unconstitutional today the draft for the elimination of special pensions adopted with much populism by PSD and PNL in Parliament. The two parties rejected any proposal from USR to improve the draft, so that we can make sure that it respects the Constitution. The result? The draft has been declared unconstitutional and special pensions remain in force. The 'Specials', led by the President of the CCR, will be able to continue to receive their pensions of thousands of euros, thanks to "the double game of the big political parties. They say one thing publicly, and they do a different thing, believing that they can fool the Romanians indefinitely," USR wrote on Facebook.According to the quoted source, there are still solutions for the elimination of special pensions, and USR has prepared a "perfectly constitutional" package of laws.The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) admitted, on Wednesday, the notifications of the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Ombudsperson on the Law on the abrogation of some provisions regarding the service pensions and the entitlements for age limit, as well as for the regulation of certain measures in the professional pension area, CCR sources told AGERPRES.