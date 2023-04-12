USR, Forta Dreptei demand for AgriMin Petre Daea to be sacked

The deputies of the Save Romania Union (USR) and those of the Forta Dreptei (Force of the Right) demand in the simple motion submitted on Wednesday to the Chamber of Deputies the dismissal of the minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, "in order for agriculture to become the strong point of Romania".

"Agriculture must become a strong point of Romania, and for this to happen, an efficient management is needed at the top of the relevant ministry. And for this to happen, Petre Daea must be dismissed and never, but never, brought back to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture. He's already exhausted three chances to prove he can do something. The reality is that he cannot," is shown in the text of the simple motion dubbed "From the breadbasket of Europe to the shame of Europe. Minister Daea is permanently destroying Romanian agriculture".

According to the signatories, Petre Daea "is the usual minister of the PSD in Agriculture, whenever the party gets to the government" and although he has been a minister twice before, "he remained unchanged".

"In this mandate, too, he is equally useless, unprepared and overcome by the problems of Romanian agriculture. Daea has remained consistent in convincing us that he is the weakest minister of agriculture in the last 30 years. For 'uncle Petrica' Daea, as he is called in a DNA (anti-graft directorate) investigation, and his predecessor, Adrian Chesnoiu, the only priority of their mandates was to hire their relatives and fill the ministry and state agencies with incompetents from the party, with friends and others, all obligations. If they were so useful and skilled, there was certainly no need for the ministers to arrange their contests in order to grab the job. Otherwise, as far as agriculture is concerned, Petre Daea missed all the big projects in this area: he missed funding from the PNRR, he missed the National Strategic Plan, he missed the European funds for the Romanian farmers, he lost compensations for imports from Ukraine. Failure from top to bottom," the deputies of the USR and the Force of the Right say in the motion.

They also say that "the failure of support from Brussels to compensate for the losses" in the case of the cereals crisis in Ukraine has led to the largest protest by Romanian farmers against Daea.

Finally, the signatories of the motion also refer to the Tomata (tomato, ed. n.) government programme, which they say "is only good on paper", because "in reality, our country is the largest market for selling tomatoes produced in Turkey. If we also look at the labels on the other fruits and vegetables, we realize that the Romanian supermarkets are actually an international store. Although through the Tomata programme, the government has been giving subsidies from 2017 - since (former PSD leader) Dragnea's time - in 2022, Romania has imported the tomatoes from Turkey worth 65 million euros. Therefore, we can say that 'Tomata of Turkey' is the mark of minister Daea. The government's tomato is nothing more than a new theft. From the money from the Government, more criminal cases remained than greenhouses with tomatoes. We ask you, minister Daea, to present to us today the results of the Tomata government programme, from the beginning of it until now. We want to find out if the robbery of the public money allocated for investments has continued in your mandate and that of Mr. Chesnoiu", the text of the motion reads.