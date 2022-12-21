USR: Heads of institutions or public officials no longer fined for not doing their job

Save Romania Union (USR) criticizes the draft law adopted by the Chamber of Deputies according to which the leaders of public authorities or officials who have not done their job will no longer pay fines for delaying the enforcement of court decisions, with these penalties to be borne by the institutions, told Agerpres.

"The heads of the institutions or officers who did not do their job will no longer pay the fines for each day they did not implement the court's decision, with the fines to be paid by the institution. That is, by the citizens. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the minorities nationals voted in unison for this legislative amendment, while USR opposed it. Coincidentally or probably not, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca will also benefit from the legislative amendment," USR said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to USR, the Administrative Litigation Law currently provides for a fine of 20 percent of the gross minimum wage for each day of delay in the enforcement of the court decision, in the event that the public authority is required to conclude, replace or modify an administrative act, to issue another document or to perform certain administrative operations.

"Through the draft law voted by PSD, PNL, UDMR and the minorities, the fine will be applied to the public authority or institution. At the same time, the penalties levied on the plaintiff will be exacted for a maximum period of 3 months. In other words, regardless of how long the delay is for non-execution of the court ruling, the paid penalties will be limited," states USR.

Save Romania Union adds that the amended article is the one based on which prime minister Nicolae Ionel Ciuca "has a series of lawsuits before the Bucharest Court of Appeal", either as a former Minister of Defense or as Prime Minister.

After the adoption by the Chamber of Deputies, the bill will enter the debate of the Senate.