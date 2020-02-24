USR leader: Postponement of vote on Gov't is flight from responsibility

A postponement of the vote for the new government's investiture is a flight from responsibility, considers Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna.

"Postponing the vote on the government is a flight from responsibility, with the only definite effect of dragging out the political crisis. Parliament is dysfunctional and must be replaced with one that can give a reformist majority and a government with a solid mandate. If PSD [the Social Democratic Party]'s tactic succeeds, 2020 will be a lost year. The responsibility is theirs, but we will all bear the damage," the USR Chairman wrote on Facebook on Monday.Parliament convenes in a joint meeting at 4 pm on Monday for the investiture of the new Orban Government.The joint regulation of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate requires the presence of at least 233 MPs in the hall for the meeting where the Orban II Government should be voted in to take place.The lawmakers of the Social Democratic Party, Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats have announced that they will not attend. AGERPRES