USR: Minister Vela's resignation is necessary for restoring trust in the Gov't's capacity of managing crisis

Save Romania Union (USR) maintains that the resignation of the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, is "necessary" for restoring people's trust in the Government's capacity to manage the current crisis generated by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"The resignation of the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, is necessary for restoring people's trust in the Government's capacity to manage the crisis we are facing. The sooner it comes, the better," reads a press release posted on USR's Facebook page on Wednesday.According to the USR, the population's health must not be endangered by such "petty political calculations." "The PNL government must manage the crisis as good as possible for the country and not for their electoral score," said USR.President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that he will ask at the meeting he is about to have with the Prime Minister and several other ministers to revise the agreement concluded between the Ministry of Interior and the Romanian Orthodox Church regarding the Easter celebration.