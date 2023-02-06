USR MP Nasui, being heard at National Anti-Corruption Directorate

Save Romania Union (USR) MP Claudiu Nasui, former minister of the Economy, came, on Monday, at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, to be heard in the file in which the former coach of the national football team Victor Piturca, his son, Alexandru Piturca and general director of the Romarm National Company SA, Gabriel Tutu are being investigated.

Asked by journalists at the entrance to the DNA headquarters why Gabriel Tutu is still in office, Nasui answered: "I have initiated the dismissal procedures and they were stopped by those who followed in office. Look who was in the Administrative Board before and after. You can see who appointed the people in the Administrative Board and who supported the general manager in each state-owned company."

Last week, a judge with the Bucharest Court rejected DNA's request for preventive arrest for 30 days of Romarm general manger Gabriel Tutu and for Alexandru Piturca, Victor Piturca's son, in the case related to the procurement of non-compliant protective masks for the Ministry of Defense.

The magistrate ordered that the two be placed under judicial control, with several bans.

Alexandru Piturca was detained for 24 hours on Tuesday, being accused of influence peddling, while Gabriel Tutu also spent a day in the custody of the Bucharest Police.

In the same case file, the former coach Victor Piturca is being investigated without being held in custody, under judicial control, for influence peddling.AGERPRES