USR MPs announce resignation from Legislative

USR (Save Romania Union) MPs have announced their resignation from the Legislative, in order not to benefit from the service pensions, the leader of this political party, Dan Barna, informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"For four years, USR pleaded in Parliament for the elimination of the services pensions of MPs and the service pensions in general. (...) The USR draft was blocked and kept aside in the drawers of Parliament. (...) This morning the joint groups of USR in the Senate and Deputies Chamber have unanimously decided to submit their resignations starting with the last day of the current legislature to show very clearly that USR's promises are also concrete facts not just promises," Barna said in Parliament.

The USR MPs will submit their resignations on Tuesday.