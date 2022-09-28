USR notifies Court of Accounts, Finance Ministry, EximBank, BNR, ANAF in Blue Air case

Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Catalin Drula says that five bodies have been notified in the case of Blue Air, citing "big question marks" regarding the loan granted in 2020 and the non-execution of the company's guarantees in 2022, told Agerpres.

"I have notified five bodies regarding the Blue Air case. It is the Court of Accounts, the Ministry of Finance, EximBank, BNR and ANAF. We presented documents, which, by the way, are documents that they will verify very easily that show that there are big question marks over the loan given in 2020 - there is even a substantiation note from the Ministry of Finance from 2020 in which it cancels the granting of this loan. In the substantiation note by which it was granted, it is said that there will be a non-performing loan that will damage the state, that Blue Air is a company with a negative value," says Drula.

He adds that in 2022 the guarantees of the Blue Air company should have been executed, but the government ended up paying the installments instead.

"We believe that there are probably also crimes - the non-execution of the Blue Air company's guarantees, when the state ended up paying the installments instead of Blue Air. The guarantees meant both some assets that could recover part of the damage, but especially the majority control over the company, which was supposed to become a government-run company. That is mentioned in the ordinance of 2020 as well, that could have been done when the government started paying bad loans, which is in January of this year. Ministers Grindeanu and Caciu have refused to do this, without giving any explanation. They must come up with public explanations," says the USR leader.