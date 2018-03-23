USR participates on Sunday in the Great Centennial Assembly taking place in Chisinau

President of the USR (Save Romania Union) political party, Dan Barba, together with a delegation made up of members of the party, on Sunday will be in Chisinau, where they will participate in the Great Centennial Assembly dedicated to the 100th anniversary since the Union of Bessarabia with Romania.

In a release on Saturday remitted to AGERPRES , the USR members' presence in Chisinau is meant to underscore the importance that the party attaches to this shared historical celebration between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.Dialogue is the main lever of the two countries in consolidating their identity, which is why USR supports and joins this action that could lead to the development of Moldova."This is a special occasion, for we are celebrating 100 years of twinning. The USR's presence at the Great Centennial Assembly is a natural one, since we share the same history, culture and identity. And especially since, a few days ago, we had the chance to meet several mayors in the Republic of Moldova, who underscored how important it is for them to have our support, especially in their European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. A support that we will show unequivocally every time when necessary. On Sunday, at the meeting with the officials from Chisinau, I will reiterate the support that the USR has for the democratic development in the spirit of the European values," stated Dan Barna, quoted by the release.In the year of the Centenary, more than ever, USR believes that the trajectory that the Republic of Moldova needs to have is the same with that of Europe, the only one that can ensure the prosperity that the citizens on the other bank of the Prut River consider it vital, say the USR representatives.