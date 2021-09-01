USR PLUS claims that PNL state secretaries pressured to attend Gov't session

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance claims that the state secretaries in the ministries led by Union ministers are being pressured to attend the government meeting on Wednesday evening.

USR PLUS transmits through a release that the representation of a ministry can only be delegated by the minister, through written order.

"USR PLUS takes notice of the threats made on PNL state secretaries in the ministries led by USR PLUS ministers to attend the government meeting. The representation of a ministry, according to the law, is the attribute of a minister and can only be delegated by him/her through written order. I appeal to the head of the Executive to not put people in the situation of breaking the law by usurping official qualities," the Union mentions.USR PLUS decided it will not attend the government meeting at 19:00 hrs, announced, on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, the co-chair of the formation. He said that the USR PLUS has decided to call a new governing coalition meeting for Thursday, at 10:00.According to the representatives of the Government, the meeting at the Victoria Government Palace scheduled for 19:00 hrs is taking place according to the initially announced plan.