USR PLUS: Health care reform moving forward, regardless of PSD's attempts to stand in the way

The health system reform is moving further, regardless of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s "desperate attempts" to stand in the way, "hurling lies to the left and to the right at Minister Vlad Voiculescu", reads the message conveyed on Wednesday by Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS), after the simple motion against the Minister of Health was rejected in the Chamber of Deputies, according to AGERPRES.

"There is only one reality: they had 12 health ministers who did nothing in 18 years, and three of them are being investigated or prosecuted for corruption. They sponged off the health system with their mafia networks, and we see the consequences every day. We don't have any new hospitals, and in the existing ones, most of the time, patient safety is a lottery. We don't have the drugs or the necessary equipment. Instead, all we've seen in these years, with these PSD members put in key positions in Health through their party appointments, is ribbons being cut, targeted acquisitions and rigged tenders," USR PLUS Alliance also transmitted in a post on Facebook.

The Alliance mentions that Vlad Voiculescu will carry on "these reform steps" in the health system, initiated in 2016, and his objectives are clear and established in the governing programme.

"These are firm and concrete measures that he started to adopt from the first day at the Ministry of Health. We are talking about 50 days in which Vlad took specific measures regarding the management of the pandemic, the vaccination campaign, the opening of schools, but also in the aftermath of the fire at Matei Bals (...) Through depolitization, professionalization and transparency, Vlad Voiculescu will succeed in cleaning the health system of corruption. USR PLUS supports him and together we will stop the theft and remove the mafia from the Health system!" USR PLUS also maintained.

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion on Health, submitted by PSD, with 140 votes "in favour", 161 "against" and one abstention.