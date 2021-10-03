USR PLUS returns to name of USR and old logo, according to Congress decision

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party Alliance (USR PLUS) returns to the name of USR, but also to the old logo on an exclusively blue background, according to a decision adopted in the Sunday meeting of the party's Congress, held online.

The information was confirmed for AGERPRES by USR deputy Emanuel Ungureanu.

A number of 1,200 delegates from all over the country voted on Saturday, in the Congress for the composition of the new National Bureau.

On Sunday, on the second day of the Congress, during an online meeting, the results of the elections for the National Bureau, for the National Arbitration Committee, for the National Audit Committee were presented and the new chairman, Dacian Ciolos, was validated, Agerpres.ro informs.

There are also debates on the party's statute and amendments are being made.