USR requests urgent declassification of the 10 August rally report

The Save Romania Union (USR) requests to "urgently declassify (...) in the next 24 hours" the report presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Carmen Dan, concerning the events of 10 august, stating that otherwise they will attack the decision in court.

"Carmen Dan fled yesterday's press conference in order to not reply to the journalists' questions. She will be obliged to answer them, tomorrow, before the Defence Committee in Parliament. 1. Why did she cut her vacation short and went to the MAI headquarters on August 10, if she did not influence in any way the Gendarmerie's intervention? 2. The territorial units of the Gendarmerie are dislocated at the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs. Was the order given for the displacement to Bucharest of the units from Dolj, Prahova and two other counties? If so, why? 3. Did she have on the evening of August 10 phone calls / messages of any form with Cazan, Sindile, Paraschiv? If so, what is their content? Was there an operative committee formed, even informally, for the meeting of August 10? If it was informal, are there any documents that will show for the record what was discussed / decided? 5. Who decided to classify the report and why, if the information from security services were just generalities?" according to a message posted on Monday, on USR's Facebook page.The report concerning the events of August 10 is classified, due to some information in its content concerning data that MAI requested the other institutions from the national security sector, declared, on Sunday, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Carmen Dan.