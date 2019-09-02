USR's Barna: If Dancila insists with Plumb, the risk is this candidacy for EC will be rejected

The USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Monday stated that in the event Prime Minister Viorica Dancila insists to maintain Rovana Plumb's candidacy for the office of European Commission to represent Romania, there is a chance this candidacy will be rejected.

"I ask Mrs Dancila to show responsibility and avoid the ridiculous situation in which Romania ends up with a candidate rejected by the Parliament," he said.He made these statements at a press conference held at the Parliament, being backed by Dacian Ciolos, the leader of the USR-PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) alliance."I, in my capacity as leader of one of the three groups in Parliament that make the majority [the European Parliament - editor's note], I told Mrs Prime Minister that in the group that I lead - and this has nothing to do with my personal opinion - which cares very much about the rule of law and the good functioning of the justice system has real doubts when it comes to this candidacy. But there is still a chance for Mrs Dancila to change her mind and come up with a decent proposal for this portfolio, which I expect to be important, and wish to be granted to the Romanian candidate," said Ciolos.

