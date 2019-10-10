USR's Barna: Today, Parliament is taking political exam in front of citizens

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, said on Thursday that he believes the vote for the censure motion represents "a political exam of Parliament", adding that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is leading "one of the most incompetent governments of the past 30 years.

"Today, the Parliament of Romania is taking its political exam in front of the citizens. Today we have the chance to pass that exam and all of Romania is watching us. Ms. Prime Minister, your appointment was a mistake. I did not support you then, I will not do it today and I believe that's no surprise. You were not ready in any way for the position of Prime Minister and, in this year and a half, you haven't learned much, though many opportunities came. You are leading by far one of the most incompetent governments in the past 30 years," said Barna in the Parliament's plenum.The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies met on Thursday in a joint sitting for debates and voting on the censure motion against the Government led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.