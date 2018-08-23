USR's Drula says Romania is led by 'a twice convicted felon, desperate to avoid prison'

Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy of Timis, Catalin Drula, declared, on Friday, in western Timisoara, that Romania is "led by a twice convicted felon, desperate to avoid prison", which determined the launch of the #No convicts in public office civic campaign, that ended in gathering over 1 million signatures.

"In a normal country, such a campaign had no purpose, but unfortunately Romania is led by a twice convicted felon, in a desperate attempt to avoid prison (...) who declares mind-blowing things on television. We come with a counterbalance, with this immense moral force, of over 1 million signatures," said deputy Catalin Drula, in a press conference.He noticed that people from all over the country and with various professional training, transmitted, through this civic campaign that "We no longer want to be led by thieves!" In his opinion, reality will prove that when good people get together, they are unstoppable in their "taking their country back from the thieves."USR Senator of Timis, Nicu Falcoi, appreciated, in the same context, that the campaign's message is that "Romanians really do not want to be led by convicted felons any longer.""We were able to see on August 10 what happens when our country is led by a convicted felon, that in order to escape clean handed he was willing to set the whole country ablaze, to suppress his own people through force. Things cannot remain like that, there are over 400 people injured after the intervention of the Gendarmerie of that night, there are hundred of complaints. Those who did the abuse need to know right now that even if they're in hiding behind a comfortable majority in Parliament, things will change," Nicu Falcoi declared.The Senator also mentioned that together with his liberal colleague from the defence committee of the Senate they decided to hold hearings on Monday, with the prefect of the Capital City, Speranta Cliseru and Major Laurentiu Cazan, the one who directly led the Gendarmerie's actions in Victoriei Square, to be invited."We await for them to explain and agree on their statements," the USR Senator concluded.