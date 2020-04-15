USR: Signal sent by Minister Vela generates confusion among the population

Save Romania Union (USR) believes that the signal sent by the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, who announced the distribution of the Resurrection Light to the population by the volunteers from the parishes and the law enforcement it's "generating confusion," in the context of the recommendations regarding the social distancing.

"Traditions are important to every nation. So it's important we take care they are respected. Easter was and it will always will be the essential celebration for our nation that is mostly Christian. However, this involvement of the forces of the Ministry of Interior in a national effort that goes against all the official recommendations regarding the social distancing, against all provisions, theoretically compulsory, of the military ordinances issued until now, we believe it's inopportune and dangerous. The signal that the Minister of Interior Marcel Vela has sent this evening is generating confusion among the population that will no longer know when exactly are the authorities serious: when they insist on social distancing or when they create such exceptions," USR showed in a post on Facebook.The Union also mentioned that especially in the localities with a higher density of the population the risks "are important" and that Minister Vela "should take them seriously," for the sake of all."We are saying these things knowing that hope is in every one of us and being aware that only together, while remaining responsible, we can overcome this crisis," mentioned the same source.The Ministry of Interior comes to the support of the Orthodox Church and will help the Patriarchate deliver the Resurrection Light to believers on Easter night."Together with His Holiness Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, I have signed today a support agreement (...) on the delivery of the Holy Light to the faithful," Vela said in a statement at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry.Thus, parish volunteers, law enforcement teams and the patrols on mission will deliver the Holy Light brought from Jerusalem on Saturday, April 18, starting at 20:00."The faithful will be allowed to come out in the proximity of the house, outside the court or the building where they live, observing the social distancing rules, so as to avoid crowding and groups of more than three. Two or three residents of a block entrance can offer to all their neighbors the Holy Light received from volunteers," said Marcel Vela.