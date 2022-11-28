USR to probably decide at end-2023 whether it backs Dan for new term as Bucharest mayor

Save Romania Union (USR) will probably decide towards the end of 2023 whether it backs Nicusor Dan for a new mandate as Bucharest's general mayor, the president of the party, Catalin Drula said on B1Tv station, told Agerpres.

"Probably, towards the end of 2023, we will have to make this decision. (...) We have no hesitation. We have come with our weight and credibility, and our ideas behind an independent candidate, and the performance of that candidate matters. (.. .) An independent candidate who was supported by the USR, whether he will be backed again in the 2024 elections, it is a decision we do not have yet," said the USR leader.

He mentioned that USR supports Nicusor Dan without in the current mandate, but that the support for a new mandate is not "unconditional", because the results obtained for the citizens are important.

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared, two weeks ago, that he wants a new mandate in the elections of 2024. In his opinion, the rightist leaders have the obligation not to leave Bucharest in PSD's hands.

"In 2020 (...) I ran as a candidate in a kind of alliance (...) which had a very simple message: the PSD administration was a disaster in Bucharest, we have to put things right. I think that the situation in 2024 will be similar and I believe that the rightist leaders have this obligation to the people of Bucharest not to leave the capital city in the hands of the PSD", said the general mayor.