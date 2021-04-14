USRPLUS's Ciolos: Citu plays by the reforms' brakers, has no support from USRPLUS

Florin Citu no longer has the support of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance for remaining as Prime Minister, declares PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos, who believes that the Prime minister "has played into the hands of those who have been holding back the reforms of the governing programme for three months", agerpres.ro confirms.

"So far, in the coalition, we have made decisions together, and this has made it work. Unfortunately, the same thing did not happen today, when Prime Minister Citu decided to make a unilateral decision without prior consultation with us, those who were his partners and supported him to lead the coalition government. The dismissal of Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu is an immature decision that calls into question his ability to lead a functioning coalition government, a team for reforming Romania. From this moment on, Florin Citu no longer has the support of the USR PLUS Alliance for remaining as Prime Minister," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, from the first day of his mandate, Vlad Voiculescu began "a process of reforms to which the entire coalition was committed, including Mr. Citu, when he received the invitation to assume the role he still holds".