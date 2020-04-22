USR's Barna announces he voted against IBRD loan to Gendarmerie

Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) on Wednesday announced he was the only member of the Committee for foreign affairs of the Deputies Chamber who voted against the ratification agreement of a 40-million euros worth loan to be concluded by the Gendarmerie with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

"What are our priorities? The hospitals or the canes? Today I was the only member of the Committee for foreign affairs of the Deputies Chamber who voted against the ratification agreement of a 40-million euros worth loan to be taken by the Gendarmerie from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. First of all, because I didn't find this opportune, in the context in which we will have to return these 40 million euros, plus interest and fees, until 2029. The Romanian state is considering to get a loan to buy gas and canes and rebuild the buildings of the Germanderie when there are hundreds of schools and hospitals facing a seismic risk, and during a time when we are rediscovering the bad shape our healthcare system is in," wrote the USR leader, on Facebook.He specified that the Ministry of Interior "did not even bother to send a representative" to explain to us what is the emergency in this case.